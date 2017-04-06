Major Donegal retail development bought

A major retail development in Donegal has been purchased by a large supermarket group.

The Kavanagh Group has bought 14 units at the Finn Valley Shopping Centre in Ballybofey where it is the main tenant with its SuperValu store.

The group also has SuperValu stores in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Donegal town and Dungloe as well as stores in Derry, Strabane, Westport, Castlebar, Claremorris, Clifden and Kiltimagh.

The centre has been in receivership in recent years and was sold on Wednesday morning at an Allsop auction for €370,000.