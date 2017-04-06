Donegal fans being forced to travel to Armagh for Ulster U-21 final on Monday evening

Some Donegal fans will have to make a journey of two and a half hours if they want to attend the Eirgrid Ulster U-21 Championship final on Monday evening next.

The game between Donegal and Derry has been fixed for the Athletic Grounds in Armagh at 8 p.m. with Healy Park, Omagh (an hour's less journey) being bypassed.

The decision by the Ulster Council is not being well received by anyone in Donegal, and it will mean that many Donegal supporters will not be able to make the journey.

Anybody working until 6 p.m. on Monday evening would not be in a position to make the game in Armagh for the throw-in.

Obviously the Ulster Council are taking into account that Healy Park was not playable recently because of waterlogging, but the weather forecast for the weekend is good and surely that should be taken into account when making the decision.

Declan Bonner's Donegal U-21s were very impressive in dismissing Cavan in Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Wednesday night, while Derry overcame Armagh in the other semi-final, but only after extra-time.