Nissan seeking Donegal ‘Generation Next’ car ambassadors to rival O’Donovan brothers

Nissan has launched a countywide search to find someone from Donegal who has what it takes to follow in the follow in the footsteps of Irish rowing stars Paul and Gary O’Donovan as a Nissan Generation Next car ambassador.

The successful applicant will get to drive a brand new, taxed and insured Nissan of their choice for one year as one of ten Nissan Generation Next ambassadors, following in the footsteps of the famous Skibbereen brothers.

The Nissan Generation Next car ambassador programme supports people from all walks of life who could use a new Nissan car or van to follow their dream and to realise their potential of becoming Ireland’s next generation of leaders and champions.

“The programme presents a golden opportunity for Donegal’s young entrepreneurs, innovators, rising sports stars, musicians, artists, chefs and anyone who is passionate about what they do to get ahead on their journey to success with the backing and support of Nissan,” said Seamus McLaughlin, Dealer Principal at Letterkenny Nissan.

Nissan Generation Next has already helped 30 inspirational ambassadors to overcome obstacles and to achieve their goals, including the two O’Donovan brothers whom it supported throughout the course of their remarkable journey to Olympic, European and World Championship success.

In the four years since it was created Nissan Generation Next has helped new Irish business entrepreneurs to find their feet in domestic and global markets, elite athletes, writers, film-makers and fashion designers to succeed internationally and young scientists to shape and influence the fast moving world of digital technology.

“We believe in the power of today’s generation of young Irish people to compete and to succeed on the world stage and we are proud to support them and to back what they do,” said Seamus McLaughlin, Dealer Principal at Letterkenny Nissan

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants can apply online at www.nissangenerationnext.ie up to Wednesday, 17th May 2017. Family and friends can also make applications on behalf of individuals whom they consider to be an ideal Nissan Generation Next ambassador.