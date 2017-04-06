New statement from Donegal CCC - club fixtures now back on this weekend!

Contrary to what the media were told minutes after the final whistle last night in Enniskillen, games in the Donegal All County League WILL go ahead this week.

After Donegal defeated Cavan last night to reach the Ulster U-21 final, the Donegal media were told that only Reserve games in the All County League would go ahead. They also added that, where agreement was reached between clubs, other games could take place.

However, in the early hours of this morning the Donegal Competitions Control Committee (CCC) issued a statement saying that the full schedule of games would be going ahead. But there was also a proviso, that where U-21 players were involved that clubs could seek a postponement with the games put back to Friday, 26th May.

The full CCC statement is as follows . . .

The CCC have discussed next weekend’s fixtures in light of the County U21 team qualifying for the U21 Ulster Final.

The CCC would like to proceed as much as possible with the Master Fixture schedule as set out at the beginning of the year.

We are therefore happy to go ahead with fixtures this weekend.

However we acknowledge the commitment of our U21 panellists and the extra games forced upon them due to the Replay of the First round and now a possible three Championship games in 10 days.

If clubs with County U21 panellists feel they would prefer not to play, in order to avoid putting any further pressure on their players then they should contact the CCC immediately.

In the event that clubs with U21 players wish to defer their senior game this weekend, then the CCC have agreed that the games can be played on Friday the 26th May, as a double weekend, with the original Sunday the 28th May going ahead as scheduled.

Reserve games will go ahead as planned, this weekend, that way we would have only one game on the Friday evening.

Again, please contact us immediately, as other clubs will all have to be notified, and I will be unable to send an updated fixture email until Friday.