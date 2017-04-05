Donegal Club League games scheduled for weekend are off

Donegal’s All County Football League programme of games for this weekend, apart from Reserve games, has been called off following Donegal U-21s Ulster semi-final win over Cavan, tonight in Enniskillen.

The decision to call off the entire programme of games has been made by the Donegal CCC.

However, some games may go ahead. Any club that wishes to play their fixture may do so as long as there is agreement between the two clubs.

In such circumstances those game will go ahead as scheduled.

This contingency was made by the Donegal CCC at their meeting on Tuesday night .

Donegal face Derry in the Ulster U21 final on Monday night, most likely in Healy Park, Omagh at 8 p.m.