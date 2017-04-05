Convoy’s TJ strikes European gold again

Convoy martial artist, TJ McMenamin, has claimed double gold medals in the 2017 European IBJJF NO-GI championships in Rome, when he successfully defended the titles he won at last year's event.

He took part in the Masters IV Blue Belt Division at Medium Heavy weight, and secured victory over an Italian and Slovak fighters to lift gold.

In the open weight category he secured victory over a tough Greek competitor after defeating another Greek and a Spaniard on the way to the final, securing another gold.

TJ, who represents the Rilion Gracie Ireland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu team, is a seasoned competitor who also fought in Rome over the same weekend in the gi (uniform) division where he claimed gold in his category.