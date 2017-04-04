Anger at news that funding for Gaeltacht theatre project is being withdrawn

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin TD, and Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, Fianna Fáil TD, are to meet tomorrow with the Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs on the department’s decision to withdraw part of the funding allocated to the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

The news of the department’s decision comes just two weeks after Gaoth Dobhair celebrated the reopening of the refurbished theatre with a weekend of performances by local artists.

“The decision by the department to withdraw part of the funding it had previously provided towards the successful redevelopment of Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair is extremely worrying and has been met with a great deal of anger here locally,” Deputy Doherty said. The decision was taken over a dispute around the time frame set down for completion of the project.

The Gaoth Dobhair-based deputy was among the opening-night audience in the theatre on March 24th.

“Aside from being a night which showcased the very best of the rich culture and heritage of the area and the local talent of the area, it was a truly momentous occasion and a proud day for the theatre committee, who have taken the lead role in ensuring that the theatre would be redeveloped,” Deputy Doherty said.

He said when he was contacted last week by members of the amharclann committee over concerns that the department was considering withdrawing some of the funding, Deputy Gallagher, leas-cheann comhairle, and Deputy Doherty immediately sought a meeting with Minister Seán Kyne to discuss the matter. They are to meet with the minister tomorrow, Wednesday.

Deputy Doherty said he hopes the meeting will be able to pave the way for a solution to the situation and said it is in everyone’s best interest to ensure that the matter can be overcome.