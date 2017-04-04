Daffodil Day in Letterkenny raises 15,580 euro

A total of 15,580 euro was raised on Daffodil Day in Letterkenny.

Daffodil Day, which took place on Friday, March 24th, is the largest fundraising event run by the Irish Cancer Society.

A spokesperson for the Letterkenny collection said the amount raised was a wonderful example of the generosity of the people of Letterkenny and surrounding area.

"The organisers would like to thank sincerely thank all those who sold merchandise, those who set up and maintained the centres, those who arranged baskets of daffodils, the many businesses who supported the day be either buying those baskets or allowing collectors on their premises," the spokesperson said.

"Lastly, we wish to thank you, the public, for your generous support on the day.

“The amount raised was 15,580.”