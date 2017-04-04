Letterkenny University Hospital's ED is "extremely busy" today

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has asked the public only to attend its emergency department in the case of “real emergencies” as the department is extremely busy.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said there were 29 patients waiting for admission to the hospital this morning. The INMO said nine of those were waiting on trolleys and 20 on wards.

In a statement the Saolta University Health Care Group said there are significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital today.

“We apologise to patients and their families for these delays. The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.”

The hospital advised people attending the emergency department that they can expect delays.

“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.”

The hospital apologised to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of the delays.