Letterkenny Tidy Town’s campaign looking to make a “clean sweep” in year ahead

A large crowd gathered in An Grianan Theatre on this morning for the launch of the 32nd Letterkenny Tidy Towns “Cleaner Community Campaign 2017".

There was a large range of representatives from groups. Among those in attendance were resident associations, litter and gardening staff of Letterkenny Municipal District and Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland, heritage groups, LYIT, community volunteers and An Garda Siochana members.

Letterkenny Tidy Towns Chairperson, Anne McGowan, said the secret to their recent success was having so many groups involved. She added that it was an organisation that worked from the bottom up, not the top down.

She welcomed everyone to the event that also saw the launch of the local “Clean Sweep” campaign for Letterkenny-based businesses, as well as the “Waste Not” campaign to help reduce household and food waste.

Mrs McGowan stated: “If we have a motto that exemplifies the ethos of Letterkenny Tidy Towns is surely is “Ní neart go cur le chéile” - There is no strength without unity. We have sought to foster relationships that have built interlocking networks that bridge every member of the community of which we are part. From a core group of active Tidy Towns Committee members, many agencies, bodies and businesses support the goal of keeping Letterkenny up there among the very top performing Tidy Towns in Ireland”.

The town won the tidiest town in Ireland title in 2015 and as runner-up last year.

Mayor of Letterkenny, Cllr James Pat McDaid, said in recent years there has a been a great effort made locally. As a result, the town is doing extremely well in the national competition and is building on last years good result.

Cllr McDaid said the area could “get back to where it belongs” in the year ahead and he urged everyone to keep up the good work.

The “Clean Sweep Campaign” was launched by President of Letterkenny Chamber, Gerard McCormick, and Suzanna Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council helped launch the “Waste Not 2017” campaign.

National school students and Junior Tidy Towns members, Sebastian Wontonek, Konrad Król and Finn McHale from Scoil Colmcille were on hand to help distribute information leaflets on the various campaigns.