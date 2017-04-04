Batteries stolen from road safety sign on Donegal road

Batteries have been stolen from an electronic road safety sign on one of Donegal's main roads.

Twenty batteries were stolen from the sign sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning close to the Drumlonagher roundabout on the N15 near Donegal town.

The sign had been erected to warn motorists about traffic travelling to and from a nearby wake.

Inspector Denise Joyce of Ballyshannon garda station condemned whoever took the batteries as having no regard for the safety of road users.

“The sign is there for safety purposes to assist the safety of road users,” he said.

He appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area overnight to contact Ballyshannon garda station on 71 985 8530.