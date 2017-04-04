Were you in the Class of '68?

A 1968 graduate of St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny hopes to organise a reunion next year for the 50th anniversary of their graduation.

“They were a good class now, in fairness,” Joe Strain of St. Eunan’s Class of ‘68, said. Joe, originally from Devlinmore, Carrigart, has lived in Louth for many years but still gets back to Donegal regularly.

During a visit to Carrigart about a year ago, he asked some former classmates what they thought of having a reunion of their class. The men thought it was a good idea, and Joe now wants to gauge broader interest.

“If I got a very poor response I wouldn’t go ahead with it, but even if we got 20 I’d go ahead with it,” Joe said. There were 47 students in the class.

Any 1968 graduates interested in a reunion next year should contact Joe on ejniarts@hotmail.com.