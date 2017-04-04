Donegal councillor concerned about roaming charges

Sinn Féin Cllr. Gary Doherty is calling on the government to take action to ensure that roaming charges are not reintroduced on the island of Ireland after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Roaming charges are due to be abolished across the EU in June, but the councillor said Brexit could mean the charges would still apply when visiting Northern Ireland.

“Thankfully, after a long and arduous battle with the mobile phone providers, roaming charges in the European Union are due to be abolished in June this year. This represents a significant victory for consumers against the exorbitant rates being charged by companies for using our mobile phones while abroad,” he said.

However, he said, “We are now faced with the very real and likely possibility that roaming charges on the island of Ireland may not now be abolished. I would call on the Irish government to engage with the mobile phone providers to ensure that this retrograde step does not materialise.”

The Stranorlar Municipal District councillor said mobile roaming charges within the island of Ireland do not make sense from a practical or economic viewpoint.

“Their reintroduction would have a debilitating affect on business while also adversely affecting those of us who live along the border,” Cllr. Doherty said, adding, "We cannot sit back and allow the situation to arise where Irish citizens can use their phones free from roaming charges in the far-eastern limits of the European Union yet be subjected to these charges simply by traversing the border between Donegal and Tyrone."