GAA - Donegal GAA Fixtures for this week

Donegal GAA Fixtures for this week
League games in all Divisions
Donegal GAA fixtures for the coming week - - -
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 09 Apr,
Naomh Conáil V Milford 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Dungloe V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
St Eunan's V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Four Masters V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 09 Apr,
Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Buncrana V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Glenfin V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: Michael Mc Shane
Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 08 Apr,
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 18:30, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs 18:30, Ref: Val Murray
Downings V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Sun, 09 Apr,
Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Fanad Gaels V St Naul's 15:00, Ref: James Connors
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 08 Apr,
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Carndonagh V Robert Emmets 17:00, Ref: John Farren
Na Rossa V Convoy 17:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Colmcille 17:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 08 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
Glenfin V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Ardara V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 09 Apr,
Naomh Conáil V Milford 13:30, Ref: Owen Doherty
Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Dungloe V St Michael's 13:30, Ref: Pat Walsh
St Eunan's V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Four Masters V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 09 Apr,
Buncrana V Ardara 13:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton
Glenfin V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Termon V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 08 Apr,
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 17:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs 17:00, Ref: Gabrielle O?donnell
Downings V Naomh Ultan 17:00, Ref: George Montgomory
Sun, 09 Apr,
Burt V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Fanad Gaels V St Naul's 13:30, Ref: Joe O?donnell
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 08 Apr,
Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton
AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Fri, 07 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Setanta V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Burt V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: James Connors
MINOR SECTION 1
Wed, 05 Apr,
Kilcar V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Ardara V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Val Murray
MINOR SECTION 2
Wed, 05 Apr,
Naomh Conáil V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Gabriel O'Donnell
Dungloe V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
DIVISION1
Fri, 07 Apr,
Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
UNDER 16S DIV 2
Fri, 07 Apr,
St Naul's V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Naomh Columba V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League Division 1
Thu, 06 Apr,
Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
St Eunan's V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Leo Devenney
Tue, 11 Apr,
Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Hurling U14s Division 1
Thu, 06 Apr,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Manus O donnell
Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Four Masters V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Under 12s Division 1 League
Sat, 08 Apr,
Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 00:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 00:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Four Masters V Ardara 00:00, Ref: Val Murray
Under 12s Division 2 League
Fri, 07 Apr,
Naomh Columba V Four Masters 17:45, Ref: TBC
Sat, 08 Apr,
Naomh Muire V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 12:00, Ref: TBC
Na Rossa V Pettigo 12:00, Ref: TBC
Bundoran V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Inishowen U12s Go Games
Tue, 11 Apr,
Burt V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Urris V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Inishwowen Under 16s League
Fri, 07 Apr,
Urris V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Burt V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Carndonagh V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Apr,
Buncrana V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 11 Apr,
Naomh Colmcille V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Moville V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Tue, 04 Apr,
St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 06 Apr,
St Michael's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 10 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor League Div 2 Group 1
Mon, 10 Apr,
Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Eunan's V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor League Div 2 Group 2
Mon, 10 Apr,
Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Downings V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Division 1 League
Wed, 05 Apr,
Fanad Gaels V St Eunan's 18:45, Ref: TBC
Fri, 07 Apr,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Convoy 18:45, Ref: TBC
Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 07 Apr,
Glenfin V Red Hughs 18:45, Ref: TBC
Glenswilly V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:45, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 18:45, Ref: TBC
Under 16s Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 07 Apr,
St Eunan's V Milford 18:45, Ref: TBC
Cloughaneely V St Michael's 18:45, Ref: TBC
NRB U12s League Group 1
Wed, 05 Apr,
Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Downings V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fanad Gaels V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Gaoth Dobhair V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12s League Group 2
Wed, 05 Apr,
Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Red Hughs V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
