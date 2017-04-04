Illegal dumping discovered at Donegal's Glenveagh National Park

A complaint has been made to the Environmental Protection Agency and Donegal County Council about illegal dumping at Glenveagh National Park.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWF) said that over the weekend builder’s rubble and what is believed to be asbestos were found in two locations in the park. The IWF said is is also concerned about mechanical turf extraction in the park which is in contravention of national policy and an illegal activity.

“It is hard to exaggerate the damage that is being done to protected habitats and one of Donegal’s most important tourist attractions,” the IWF said.

The IWT revealed similar activities including illegal dumping and turf-extraction inside the national park three years ago.

IWT campaigns officer Pádraic Fogarty said: “It’s quite astonishing for this activity to be happening anywhere but to see it inside one of our National Parks is particularly distressing. The fact that this seems to be an ongoing feature suggests that serious questions need to be asked of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and park management.”