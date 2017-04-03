Deaths in Donegal , Monday evening, April 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Violet Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough

The death has taken place at The Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Violet Wilkin, late of Magheraroarty, Creeslough.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm Monday 3rd April.

Funeral service will take place in St. John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Lakehouse Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred in the Caribbean Islands of Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home on Monday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 12 noon requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member. House private on Tuesday morning, please.



Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sadie McCadden, late of 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at other times. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital, care of John McGeehan and Sons Funeral Directors. House private on morning of funeral.

Mary O’Donnell, Lower Sallaghagrane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary O’Donnell, late of lower Sallaghagrane Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening, Sunday, April 2nd. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday, April 4th at 1pm, followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery.

Bridget Peoples, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bridget Peoples, Calhame, Mountain top, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday, April 4th at 10am followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Nancy McGill, Meenhallagh Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Nancy McGill, late of Meenahallagh Road, Glenties.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.50pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James McGuiness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

John Cullen, Glencar/Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cullen, late of 35 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Marie at 21 Fair Green Hill, Long Lane, Letterkenny to until Wednesday 5th April.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 11.20am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem mass at 12 noon and interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran and Mohill

The death has taken place at at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Dorothy Gordon, late of Main St. Bundoran, and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private please. Further enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors on 086-249 2036.

