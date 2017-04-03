Donegal policing committee calling on Rally visitors to respect the event

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee is to launch a media campaign calling on visitors to the Donegal International Rally to respect the event when they visit the county.

In recent years there has been a number of high profile cases of dangerous driving and a number of examples have been widely shared on social media.

The numbers of visitors to the rally appearing in court on driving charges has been on the increase in recent years.

Last year Donegal district court Judge Paul Kelly described Letterkenny as like ‘Dodge City’ during the rally. The judge warned that he would take a tougher approach to post-rally court cases.

The chair of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, said the media campaign would highlight the slogan of ‘Leave the Race in its Place’.

“While we welcome people who travel to the rally, we want them to come here and enjoy themselves in a safe manner and not indulge in some the the stunts that have been performed in the past,” he said.

“We want people to respect themselves and not do anything illegal or dangerous when they are here.”