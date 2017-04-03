A nostalgic west Donegal scene: Can you help identify them?

Donegal Democrat readers are being asked if they can help identify anyone from these nostalgic images taken in west Donegal in 1944.



The pictures show a group of people enjoying a social get together at Magheroarty beach, complete with music and dancing.

Ian Bonar, whose parents hailed from Gortahork, is now seeking any information on the images.



The photographs were given to him by his aunt who was the one who took the pictures.

He said there is a possibility that those included are Irish language students who attended Colaiste Uladh, in Gortahork that year.



“I would be happy to see if local people could recognise any of them,” Ian said.

If you can help or have any information of who may be in the pictures can send it to ian.bonar@upcmail.ie