Gardaí investigating series of thefts from Donegal churches

Gardaí are investigating a series of thefts of church collection money from Donegal churches in recent weeks.

Four churches and a parish hall, all in east Donegal, have been targeted in seven different thefts which took place between March 7th and April 2nd.

The latest theft took place at the weekend at St Patrick’s Church at Crossroads, Killygordon.

Money was taken in the theft which was reported on Sunday. The theft is believed to have taken place between last Friday and Sunday.

St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn was targeted twice - on March 19th and again on March 26th.

There were also two thefts of collection money from St Eunan’s Church in Raphoe between March 21st and 27th.

There was also a theft at St Columba's Church, Doneyloop on April 1st and the parish hall in Crossroads, Killygordon was targeted between March 7th and 10th.

The total sum of money taken is unknown and gardaí say they are keeping an open mind.

A spokesman at Letterkenny garda station appealed for members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to (074) 916 7100.