Call for more Donegal TD’s to support for Bus Éireann workers

Calls have been made for a Donegal Minister and two sitting Fianna Fail TD’s to support local Bus Éireann workers as the all out strike continues.

Trade union “Unite”, which represents workers in Bus Éireann, has called on Minister Joe McHugh, together with Fianna Fail TDs Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue, to step in to protect public transport in Donegal. With the Bus Éireann dispute ongoing the union urged the TDs to exert pressure on Transport Minister Shane Ross to intervene so that resolution to the dispute can be achieved through dialogue and engagement among all stakeholders.

Commenting, Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley said: “Whether going from Letterkenny to Ballybofey, or commuting to Derry on a route threatened with closure, the people of Donegal depend on Bus Éireann to provide a vital public service – a quality service delivered by workers deserving of decent Terms and Conditions of Employment.

“Deputy McHugh is a Government TD, while FF Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue are tied in to Government policy through the ‘Confidence and Supply Agreement’ with Fine Gael. The crisis facing Bus Éireann has its roots in political choices made by successive governments: falling subventions, the failure to fully reimburse Bus Éireann for Free Travel, and the refusal to allow Expressway – as a commercial entity – to operate on a level playing field.

“It is clear that a dispute rooted in political choices require a political resolution, and Unite is calling on TDs supporting the Government to step up in order to protect the public transport on which their constituents rely.

“They need to demand that Transport Minister Shane Ross start doing his job by intervening to bring Bus Éireann back to the negotiating table.

“This is not just a national issue: It is an issue that politicians in Donegal and every other county should be up in arms over, and Deputies McHugh, Gallagher and McConalogue need to start treating it as such”, Mr Quigley said.