Donegal v Mayo in Castlebar - How did the Donegal players get on?

Donegal lost out to Mayo by two points in Castlebar - 1-12 to 0-13.

Here's how the Donegal players rated . . .

Mark Anthony McGinley: May have been a little unlucky on the penalty as he had eye on the ball, but he just made it too easy for the referee. 6

Paddy McGrath: Another very consistent display from the Ardara man, who gave everything. 7.5

Neil McGee: A solid display from McGee, who is probably not fully fit yet. Hopefully, will be fully wound up for Antrim. 7

Eamonn Doherty: Got on a lot of ball and was probably a little unlucky to get a red card. 6.5

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: A magnificent first half, the Killybegs man was involved in most of Donegal's good work. 8

Karl Lacey: A late replacement for Kieran Gillespie, Lacey did a lot of good work before being withdrawn. 7

Frank McGlynn: Again very busy and also got on the scoreboard. Will be hard to replace when he hangs up the boots. 7

Jason McGee: Back for his first start in a while, McGee put in a big performance. There was a worry at one stage when he went down under a heavy challenge, but came through unscathed. 7

Michael Murphy: Phenomenal work rate, Murphy did everything that he could humanely do to get Donegal to the league final. 7.5

Ciaran Thompson: There were rumours that he wasn't to start, but he did and got two more points in a wonderful league campaign. 7

Michael Carroll: Worked hard but was maybe too involved in the physical in the second half. 6

Martin O'Reilly: Very busy in opening half and also got on the scoreboard. 7

Cian Mulligan: A really top performance from the Gaoth Dobhair man. Three points and our only scorer in the second half. 8

Jamie Brennan: The Bundoran man's best display of the league. Worked hard throughout the field and hit a great point with his left. 7.5

Hugh McFadden: Not as prominent as last week in Ballyshannon, but gave everything. 6

Eoin McHugh: In for Hugh McFadden after 49 minutes, McHugh found it hard to make inroads with Donegal on the back foot. 5.5

Patrick McBrearty: In for the last 14 minutes, McBrearty had a chance for a point but was pushed on to his right and it went wide. 5.5

Mark McHugh, Martin McElhinney, Michael Langan: Not on long enough to rate.