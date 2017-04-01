Dublin are 2/7 to win League with Donegal second favourites at 7/1

It is all still to play for in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League on the final day of the league tomorrow Sunday.

Reigning Division 1 champions, Dublin are the 2/7 favourites to retain the title for yet another year as they currently head the table on 9 points.

Both Donegal and Monaghan are next in the table, however as Monaghan prepare to take on Dublin their odds of taking the title are 16/1. Donegal are the 7/1 second favourites to win the division ahead of their clash with Mayo at MacHale Park.

Cavan are hotly tipped to be relegated at 1/12 as they lie second from bottom in the table whilst there is still hope for Mayo to avoid relegation as they are priced at 6/1 to go down to Division 2.

Dublin are red hot at 1/3 to see off Monaghan in Clones with the Farney County priced at 16/5 to cause an upset for the boys in blue.

BoyleSports are offering money back as a free bet on all in-play markets if the last score of the game is a goal.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “A place in the Division 1 final is up for grabs in this weekend’s National Football League fixtures. The odds suggest Dublin are on course to hold onto the title for another year at 2/7.”

She added “Cavan are in relegation danger and at 1/12 it looks like there is no escaping the move down to Division 2 for the Breffni Men.”

Outright Betting

Dublin 2/7

Donegal 7/1

Tyrone 14/1

Kerry 16/1

Monaghan 16/1

Mayo 50/1

To Be Relegated

Cavan 1/12

Mayo 6/1

Match Betting

Monaghan 16/5

Draw 8/1

Dublin 1/3