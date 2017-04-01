Donegal hurlers annihilate Tyrone to take Division 3A title in Celtic Park, Derry

Donegal hurlers had an emphatic victory in the Division 3A League final against Tyrone in Celtic Park today



Donegal 4-25

Tyrone 1-12

Donegal had 2-8 on the board before Tyrone got their opening point from Damien Casey after 20 minutes.

It was a blistering start for Donegal with that man, Davin Flynn, again in top form, finding the Tyrone net twice, while Lee Henderson, back from suspension, was finding the range with ease.

The margin was out to 3-11 to 0-4 at the break and Donegal were well on their way to the title.

In the end Tipperary native Davin Flynn accounted for 2-8 of the tally with Stephen Gillespie and Ronan Gillespie getting the other goals

And their was no let up in the second half as they added another 1-14 to their half-time tally.

It was the third meeting of the sides in just over a month, with Donegal winning handsomely in O'Donnell Park, while Tyrone had won in Garvaghy in a game that Donegal finished with 12 men and were not happy with the officials.

This time around Donegal made no mistake and Ardal McDermott's side have won promotion to Division 2.

DONEGAL: Paul Burns; Dara Grant, Jamesie Donnelly, Padhraic Doherty; Joe Boyle (0-2), Jack O’Loughlin, Ciaran Finn; Danny Cullen (0-1), Lee Henderson (0-7,6f); Bernard Lafferty (0-2), Colm Melaugh (0-1), Ronan McDermott (1-1); Stephen Gillespie (1-0), Niall Cleary (0-1), Davin Flynn (2-8). Subs: Jamie De Ward (0-2) for Lafferty 48, Christopher McDermott for Finn 57, Gerard Gilmore for Cleary 61, Richie Kee for Melaugh 61, Seán Curran for Flynn 70.

TYRONE: John Devlin; Ruairí Devlin, Brendan Begley, Seán Muldoon; Lorcan Devlin, Stephen Donnelly, Tiarnan Morgan; Chris Cross, Dermot Begley; Conor Grogan (0-2), Pierse O’Kelly, Ryan McKernan; Matthew Mulgrew (0-1), Damien Casey (1-6,2f), Peadar Daly. Subs: Aidan Kelly (0-1) for O’Kelly 22, Bryan McGurk for Daly 25, Pádraig McHugh (0-1) for McKernan ht, Mike O’Gorman for Muldoon 45, Duibhir Marshall for Cross 60.

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare).