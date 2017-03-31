Great buzz in at Daly's XL in Lifford at charity spin in aid of the Caolan MeLaugh Fund
Staff and management from Daly's XL in Lifford who took part in the charity spin for the Caolan Melaugh Fund. Photo Máirtín Mac Crábhagáin.
Girls just wanna have fun!!
There was a great buzz about Daly's XL in Lifford on Friday as management and staff carried out a charity spin in aid of the Caolan MeLaugh Fund. Customers to the shop stopped and had a chat and laugh with all partaking in the challenge and wished them well in their fundraising endeavours for this worthwhile fundraising attempt.
Paul McBrearty geting it tight!!!
