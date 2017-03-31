Jason Quigley to undergo surgery today in Los Angeles

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley, the newly crowned North American middleweight champion, is due to undergo surgery on a hand injury today in Los Angeles today.



Twins Towns boxer Quigley will undergo the surgery at the Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, on the injury to his right hand suffered in last week’s NABF title fight against American Glen Tapia.

The injury which the former Irish Elite champion suffered in the second round of the ten round fight, is pretty serious and rare.

And ESPN has reported that medics have described the injury as a one-in-10 million injury. He is suffering from a broken hand and a detached and shredded a major tendon in his right wrist.

Jason is expected to make a full recovery. However, it may be some time before he will be back in the ring as he faces a lengthy recovery period.

And while it is a setback following his much hailed points win over the seasoned and experienced Tafia, Jason is positive about a full recovery.

In a tweet earlier this week he posted: “We have to adapt and overcome. I will be back in the ring sooner than expected to continue my journey to the top. This is only a minor bump in the road.”

Jason is due home in the next week or so.