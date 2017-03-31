Portsalon golf club closes this morning as mark of respect

Portsalon Golf Club is temporarily closed this morning as a mark of respect to club member James Sweeney who is being laid to rest today.

There was widespread shock on sadness on learning of the sudden death of 66-year-old James, who was the former postmaster in Carrigart where he worked for over 30 years.

He passed away suddenly while playing golf in Portsalon on Tuesday.

His funeral is taking place today in Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Portsalon Golf Club said they will close the course this morning as mark of respect for James.

The posted on social media: “The course is closed this morning in respect of the funeral mass of the late John Sweeney, Carrigart. John is pictured here with his Donegal Seniors 2016 teammates, his enthusiasm for the game and the challenge shining like a beacon.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Tributes were also paid by Fanad United.

“The club would like to pass on our condolences to the wife and family of our former player John Sweeney, Carrigart who has sadly passed away. John played for the club in the 70's and 80's and won a number of Donegal League titles and other cups with us. John was a well known golfer also and was a former captain of Portsalon Golf Club. He will be sadly missed by all. May he rest In peace”.

James is survived by wife Mary Teresa, daughter Paula, sons Noel, Mark and John, grandchildren and wider family circle and large group of friends.