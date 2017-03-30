Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, March 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joe Mc Geever, Mallaghduff and Glasgow



The death has occurred in Glasgow on Monday of Joe Mc Geever, Mallaghduff and late of Glasgow.



Joe is the father of Claire Mc Geever, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny. His funeral will take place in Glasgow. Mass will take place in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny Friday 31st March at 7.30pm.

Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon until 10p Thursday, and from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to the hospice ward, Donegal Community Hospital. One-way traffic system will operate from the Main Road at Clar, Lough Eske, via Speirstown. Park and Ride will operate from Martin’s old shop to the wake house.

Catherine Byrne, Glencolmcille/Kilkenny

The death has taken place of Catherine Byrne, late of Birmingham, Kilkenny and Glencolmcille.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille, at 11pm today, Thursday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Sweeney, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Sweeney, Roy View, Carrigart. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this evening to his late residence.

Removal on Friday to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Harry Doyle, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Harry Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Removal from his home Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nazareth House, Fahan.

May McGonigle, Carricknama, Killygordon

The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of May McGonigle, late of Carricknama, Killygordon.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home Thursday March 30th at 6pm going to the residence of Rene McCracken, Moyle, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Saturday, April 1st at 1.15pm for Service in Monellan Parish Church, Killygordon at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Brian Boyle, Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian Boyle, late of Letterilly, Glenties.

His removal from Shovlin’s Funeral home, Sandfield, Ardara took place today Thursday March 30th at 4pm, to his late residence.

Removal on Saturday afternoon, April 1st, for 1pm funeral Mass in St Conal’s Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member, or Patrick Kennedy, Undertaker, Glenties.

