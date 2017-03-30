Large crowed attend Donegal cross border job fair

A bumper crowd attended the EURES Cross Border Partnership jobs fair in Letterkenny today.

There was over 30 employers and a range of training and education organisations at the event, where up to 400 jobs were available from a range of firms.

The event was hosted between EURES along with with the Department of Social Protection (DSP) and the Department for Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The Jobs Fair provided jobseekers with information on a wide range of upskilling opportunities and careers and an opportunity to meet with prospective employers on the day.

There was also a number industry and education presentations, as well as one to one consultation that was advising on interview and CV preparation.

Dympna Boyle, EURES Cross Border Partnership Coordinator said the aim of the fair was to offer information on “jobs in the region for the people in the region” including Derry, Donegal and Strabane.

Declan Doherty, EURES/Employer Engagement Manager for Donegal, said for the first time they have offered one on one mentoring at the fair but he adds that this is a service that is on going through their office. “We are always open for business on that as well and people can come into any of our offices, or through any of our jobs clubs as well,” he stated.

See Monday’s Donegal Democrat/ Donegal People’s Press for a the full report.