Hundreds attend funeral of murdered Doneagl woman Danielle McLaughlin

The funeral has taken place in Buncrana this morning of Danielle McLaughlin who was found murdered in India on March 14th.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of the 28-year-old who was murdered in Goa while backpacking.

Her funeral Mass took place in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill where her body was brought in a wicker coffin.

Mourners had been asked to wear bright vibrant colours to celebrate Danielle’s life.

Family and friends presented symbols of Danielle’s life, including a guitar, a holy medallion from one of Mother Teresa’s care homes in India, a family photo and the text of a poem written about Danielle.

Fr Francis Bradley, parish priest of Buncrana, said the vast array of tender messages for Danielle’s mother Andrea and her family and friends, show the immense esteem in which she was held.

“We try to get our heads around her loss,” he said. “Her death so young; the suddenness of it; its callous nature would leave us speechless were it not for the fact that we gather here too as a people of faith, hope and great love, determined that in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we, as his followers, can never allow death to have the final word. Danielle herself, with her kindly heart and searching mind, would never countenance such a thing.”

Fr Bradley said Danielle had made a huge impression on people’s lives. “She was disarmingly kind and forgiving; her warm nature and open heart drew people into her ever-widening, extensive and international circle of friends.”

Danielle was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery alongside her grandparents.