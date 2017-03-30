LATEST: Over 100 attended Raphoe bank protest march this morning

Over 100 people joined in a protest march in Raphoe this morning to highlight the proposed closure of Ulster Bank in the town.

The march took place from Raphoe Mart to the local Ulster bank branch.

Staff at the bank have been told that the Raphoe branch will close this June.

Raphoe was once home to three banks and should the closure go ahead, it will be left with none.

Ulster Bank in Ardara is also earmarked for closure in September.

The proposed closures will directly affect twenty two members of staff, a meeting heard.

Public meetings took place in both towns on Monday.

Yesterday evening, Minister Joe McHugh, announced that he had met with senior bank officials in Dublin to protest about the planned closures in Donegal, where he secured a meeting between bank officials and the local communities.