Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, March 30th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon until 10pm today, Thursday, and from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to the hospice ward, Donegal Community Hospital. One-way traffic system will operate from the Main Road at Clar, Lough Eske, via Speirstown. Park and Ride will operate from Martin’s old shop to the wake house.

Catherine Byrne, Glencolmcille/Kilkenny

The death has taken place of Catherine Byrne, late of Birmingham, Kilkenny and Glencolmcille.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille, at 11pm today, Thursday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Sweeney, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Sweeney, Roy View, Carrigart. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this evening to his late residence.

Removal on Friday to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Harry Doyle, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Harry Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Removal from his home Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nazareth House, Fahan.

Doris Gallagher, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Doris Gallagher, Carolina, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral mass on Thursday March 30th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. House private please at the request of the deceased.

John Deeney, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of occurred of John Deeney, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday to his late residence for waking. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, March 30th, in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin, followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.

