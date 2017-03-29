Kinlough pays final respects to Ireland's oldest person

The parish of Kinlough this week paid it’s final respects to Ireland's oldest person who passed away at the age of 108.

Elizabeth Gallagher passed away last Saturday in Ballintrillick at her son’s home. She had become Ireland’s oldest person last December and had lived independently on her own until a year ago.

The Gallagher family are well-known in the Kinlough parish and Elizabeth’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday in Saint Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick.

Elizabeth was born Elizabeth Rooney in Moneygold, Co. Sligo on September 15th, 1908. Her father died when she was only three years old.

She married Martin Gallagher from Ballintrillick in 1943 and they had three children - son Hugh, Ballintrillick; and daughters Mary Mc Gowan, Ballyshannon and Bridie Regan, Athleague. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Chief celebrant Fr. Thomas Keogan, parish priest of Kinlough, said Elizabeth worked hard all her life but said she was always happy.

“She enjoyed using her spinning wheel, knitting cardigans and jumpers,” he said. “She could turn her hand to anything crochet, basket making, making sheepskin rugs. She often spoke of how self-sufficient people were at that time; she grew her own vegetables, had her own eggs, made butter and jam, baked soda bread and her Christmas cakes were always a treat.

“A lover of nature she was never happier than when she was in her flower and vegetable garden. She had a very strong faith and was deeply religious. The frightening times of the Black and Tan era left a lasting impression on her as did the hardship of living through two world wars. She had a great sense of history, had a very inquiring mind was a good conversationalist. Her great sense of humour stayed with her until the day she died.”