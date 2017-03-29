Abbey VS, Donegal Town are Donegal U-14 VS champions after defeating PCC, Falcarragh

Dermot Slevin, Thomas White and Richard O’Rourke scored the goals as Abbey Vocational School claimed the Donegal U-14 title, with a final victory over Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhoala in Dooey on Monday.



Abbey VS 3-12

PCC 0-8



Abbey led by six points at half-time (1-5 to 0-3) with Dermot Slevin’s 20th minute goal the big score of the half.

The Donegal Town boys pulled away in the second half before they sealed the win with two late goals from Thomas White and Richard O’Rourke.

ABBEY VS: Oisin McCallig; Shane Breslin, Richard O’Rourke (1-4), Tom Daly; Jamie Gorrell, Rhys Boyle, Lee Murcan; Shane Meehan, Ultan O’Grady; Senan Quinn, Thomas White (1-2), Conor Campbell (0-1); Dermot Slevin (1-2), Alex McCalmont (0-2), Evan Gallagher. Subs: Jared Harvey (0-1) for T Daly; Dermot McGuckin for E Gallagher; Josh McCrea for D Slevin.



PCC: Ciaran Coll; Remy Moran, Shaun Curran, Kevin Duggan;,Mickey Harkin, Ciaran Gallagher, Kevin Boyle; Carlos O’Reilly (0-4), Conor Coyle (0-1); Niall Toye, Blake McGarvey (0-2), Cian Doogan; Thomas Doherty, Ciaran Mulhern (0-1), Stephen Ferry. Subs used. Darragh Ferry, James Geaney, Daniel McHugh, Kevin Gallagher, Neil Duggan.