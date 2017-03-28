Buy a ticket - be mortgage free - Donegal GAA club offers a unique prize!

With less than three weeks now left, St. Eunan’s GAA Club have begun the final countdown to their Super House Draw for 2017 that will see one lucky winner claim the fabulous top prize of a brand new three-bedroom house in Rann Mór, Oldtown.

There are 10 great prizes on offer such as fuel vouchers from both Tinney’s and Top Oil, a €1,000 voucher for Evolve Menswear, a family membership for one-year to the Mount Errigal Hotel Gym, a 50” LED TV from Ben Sweeney’s, a luxury package to Shandon Hotel & Spa and a few great holidays courtesy of Liberty Travel and Seamus MacRory all capped off by the top prize of a new house.

Club PRO Paul McGovern commented: “The reaction to the draw has been brilliant so far. It’s 10 years now since our last House Draw and the timing seems to be good to once again hold this type of fundraiser. We were awarded substantial funds from the Sports Capital Grant and part of the process is that you must at least match those funds to be able to draw it down. We hope to put a 4G Astro Turf Training Pitch in to O’Donnell Park to further enhance our facilities. It will be of great benefit not only to our club but the wider GAA community here in Donegal – the recent weather has only served to highlight the need for such a facility and we’ve always been co-operative in terms of sharing our grounds when needed by the various boards for their games.”

He added: “The Donegal hurlers play their home games in O’Donnell Park and we host a NFL league game each year as well as acting as a neutral venue for many championship games at both adult and juvenile level. We field over 30 teams across football, hurling and camogie so a facility like the Astro turf would ease the strain on the pitches for training.”

The St. Eunan’s club have been busy advertising their draw nationwide with their ad running during the National League Football & Hurling matches on Eir Sport as well as a local media advertising campaign with Highland Radio and the Donegal Democrat and they hope to capitalise on both the social media explosion of the last decade but also the fact that even though the recession is still biting, there are still people trying to take their first steps onto the property ladder.

“Yeah, there has definitely been an explosion of social media over the last decade that we wouldn’t really have had to tap into for previous draws, so we’d hope that that will be a help on this occasion to bring in some extra sales, we have also set up a special website: gaahousedraw.ie to support online sales. We have advertised both locally and nationally and we are very grateful to the local business community for their support, especially The Mount Errigal Hotel (074-91 22700) and Brian McCormick’s Sports (074-91 27833) who have provided us with online sales support for the duration of the draw.

Others too have partnered with us on Highland Radio such as Highland Bakery, Watson Hire, Brendan McGlynn, Kernan’s, Evolve Menswear and CBM Signs. It’s not as easy as it was 10 years ago to get onto the property ladder for many first time buyers so our draw may be an opportunity for one lucky person or couple to get off to a great start” said McGovern. “For the final week before the draw tickets will be available in Brendan McGlynn’s office on the High Rd. and just about every member has tickets or can get them very quickly for anyone that is looking for one. Personally, I’ve never had a ticket that’s been as easy to sell, I’m getting asked for them in some cases before I get the chance to ask people!!

''There is a great interest in the draw and we’re hoping to sell in the region of 3,000 tickets to help us meet our costs and have enough left over to install the 4G Astro Turf area. We’ve invested heavily in our grounds over the last 20 plus years to develop O’Donnell Park into a top-class venue for Gaelic Games and we hope the whole community will support our efforts. We’ve been asking members to contact friends and family both home and abroad to spread the word so hopefully we can reach our goals with everyone’s support.”

St. Eunan’s GAA Club Super House Draw will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Easter Sunday, April 16th and will be streamed live on Facebook. Tickets cost €100 and are available at various outlets including: Macs Mace, The Brewery Bar, Blake’s Bar, The Mount Errigal Hotel and Brian McCormick Sports as well as from club members.