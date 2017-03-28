Donegal councillor to step down

Sinn Féin Cllr. Mick Quinn has announced that he is stepping down from Donegal County Council after seven and a half years.

Cllr. Quinn said he made the decision for health reasons. He said he will still remain active in the party.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Quinn said, “Today, for me, is all about gratitude. I have so many, many things to be thankful for.”

He thanked the people of the Letterkenny Municipal District for twice electing him to the council. Cllr. Quinn, who has multiple sclerosis, was first elected to the council in 2009 and re-elected in 2014.

He called it a privilege to be elected by his peers, saying, “It was such a proud moment the first time and equally the second time.”

Cllr. Quinn also expressed his thanks to the council executive, council staff and fellow councillors. He offered special thanks to his family, saying he could not have become a councillor without their support.

“I don’t have the words to express the depth of my gratitude to them,” Cllr. Quinn said.

He told the council chamber that he was also grateful that he had “the great luck and good fortune of being born and raised in the parish of Gaoth Dobhair and subsequently going to the parish of Glenswilly”.

Councillors from all groupings thanked Cllr. Quinn for his service to the council and offered their best wishes on his retirement.

Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Terence Slowey, called Cllr. Quinn “a great communicator”, saying, “I don’t think there was ever an issue that came up in the chamber over his time that he didn’t contribute to.”

The Cathaoirleach said Cllr. Quinn “has that innate sense of social justice,” and “always contributed in a very positive way to ensure that everybody was respected.”

Sinn Féin is expected to select Cllr. Quinn’s successor before the council’s May meeting.

