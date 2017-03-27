Opposition grows to Ulster bank closures in Donegal

More than two hundred people attended a public meeting in Ardara tonight to respond to plans to close the Ulster Bank branch in the town.

Union representative, Gareth Murphy, described the recent news as "shock announcement for staff".

He told those gathered that people should unite in order to keep the branches open.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty said that he and his party will do all they can to support people in their efforts to retain services.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Pat 'the cope' Gallagher said that he and other senior representatives in the county will meet with bank officials this coming week to discuss the issue. He said the very least that the bank officials could have done was consult people in relation to the issue.

Councillor Terence Slowey said that the Ulster Bank has been in the area for a century. He said that the plan was to keep the bank open and the closure of the bank would have repercussions. Deputy Thomas Pringle said that the community needs to make their voices heard and send a strong message to the banks.

People from Raphoe had travelled to be in attendance at the Ardara meeting which was chaired by Stephen McCahill.