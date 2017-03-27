Donegal councillors to identify road speed priorities

Donegal County Council municipal districts will be asked to identify towns and villages where speeding is a problem, for a survey of possible measures that could be taken.

“At the minute, any town that is not bypassed in the county, the traffic is flying through the town,” Fianna Fáil Cllr. Paul Canning said.

At today’s meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Canning called for the council to survey towns in the county where speed is an issue, to investigate whether a pedestrian crossing would alleviate the problem.

Cllr. Canning (pictured) said traffic-calming measures in Killea and Newtowncunningham do not appear to be working, and said speed is also a problem in Carrigans. He suggested pedestrian crossings or ramps be introduced as a traffic-calming measure.

The Inishowen-based councillor said he also wanted a progress report on the motion at council’s September meeting.

Cllr. Seamus Ó Domhnaill seconded the motion and said he would also welcome each municipal district suggesting local towns or villages that would benefit from pedestrian crossings and a council survey.

John McLaughlin, council director of roads and housing capital, said the council would survey roads in the villages Cllr. Canning identified and speak to gardaí about recommendations for measures to combat speeding there.

Municipal districts will be asked to identify towns for similar consideration at their next meetings.