Large number of Donegal athletes to take part in Rathmullan duathlon in aid of Irish Kidney Association

A duathlon will be held in Rathmullan on Saturday 1st of April in aid of the Irish Kidney Association.

Registration will take between 8:30am - 10am at Rathmullan Resource Centre - located beside the flagpole football pitch. After registration, all competitors are required to make their way to transition area for race briefing and start of race. Cost: €20

Race briefing: 10.15am, Kinnegar; Race starts: 10.30am, Kinnegar. The race consists of a 3km run followed by a 13km cycle finishing with a 2km run.

Competitors are asked to park at Rathmullan car park.

Refreshments and presentation will be in the resource centre after the race.

For more info: contact Arthur 0879350553 or Paul 087 972 8781 or see details on Facebook Event Page - Rathmullan Charity Duathlon for the Irish Kidney Association -https://www.face

book.com/events/

1637268353244702/)