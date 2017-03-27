Normal visiting hours return at Letterkenny hospital following outbreak of winter vomiting bug

All wards at Letterkenny University Hospital are open for normal visiting following an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug in recent days.

Management is asking visitors to be vigilant with hand hygiene when attending the hospital and to follow the standard visiting guidelines.

Children should not visit if at all possible.

As the novovirus is prevalent in the community, anyone experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea should not visit the hospital.

Hospital management would like to thank the public for their co-operation.