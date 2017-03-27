Donegal monument to 1916 centenary unveiled

Donegal County Council today launched the county’s 1916 commemorative monument in Lifford, “History Table: Elevation”.

The work, by artist Brian Connolly, was officially launched by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Terence Slowey.

The Cathaoirleach said the work takes a recognisable item of domestic furniture, a kitchen table, and reconceptualises it as a symbolic form. The table top is pierced with an extract from the 1916 proclamation and the artwork represents an archway, a threshold and a link between past, present and future.

He said the centenary programme, “allowed us to reflect, commemorate, debate, analyse and re-imagine our future”, and said the new piece of public art “embodies the themes of this commemorative programme and will be enjoyed by generations to come”.

“History Table: Elevation” stands on the Lifford Diamond, between County House and Lifford Courthouse.

Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher, chairperson of the Ireland 2016 Donegal Committee, said the sculpture unveiled in Lifford today will be Donegal’s permanent reminder of the centenary commemorations.

She said in the past year there were events and projects to mark the 1916 commemoration in all parts of Donegal, including the county’s offshore islands. The work, “symbolises the past, illustrates the present and looks forward to the future”, Cllr. Gallagher said.