Milford student raises funds for Donegal Hospice in memory of his mother

Loreto Community School, Milford student Anthony O’Connor has raised funds for Donegal Hospice in memory of his mother, Maeve O’Connor.



Anthony, a Junior Cert student wanted to pay tribute to his mother Maeve O’Connor who sadly passed away last year. Anthony made Christmas memory trees by hand and sold them at the Loreto Community School Craft Fair in December 2016, to raise money for the Hospice that cared for his mum. Anthony said he “wanted to give something back to the Donegal Hospice”. He raised €535.60.



Some of Anthony’s teachers and classmates stood with him when he planted a tree in the school grounds in memory of his mother after donating his cheque to Kelly McIntyre representing Donegal Hospice. Principal, Mrs. Margaret O’Connor is included in the photograph.