Player Ratings: How the Donegal players fared in the draw against Monaghan in Ballyshannon

How did the Donegal players fare against Monaghan . . .

Mark Anthony McGinley: Hadn't much to deal with but was competent in anything that came his way. 7

Paddy McGrath: Kept Conor McManus scoreless from play and was free in front of the Monaghan goals in the second half but not found. 7.5

Neil McGee: Got caught early on for tugging McCarron and on the back foot after that. Replaced at half-time. 5

Eamonn Doherty: A solid display, was on the ball quite a lot, even going forward, but one poor effort at goal. 6.5

Ryan McHugh: Another excellent display and again subjected to hits after releasing the ball. Picked up what looked a serious ankle injury. 8

Eoghan Ban Gallagher: His fourth game in 18 days, the Killybegs man still tried to get forward and was involved in the goal. 7

Paul Brennan: Is just finding the going difficult and was replaced after giving a bad pass near half-time. 5

Michael Murphy: Hit 0-7 and was at the fulcrum of much of Donegal's work once more. 7.5

Ciaran Thompson: Got on the ball a lot in the opening half, but just couldn't get into scoring positions. Got a good second half point. 7

Michael Carroll: A very well taken goal, Carroll also had a good U-21 game on Wednesday night and is getting more confident. 7

Eoin McHugh: Probably had more ball than any other player, but despite beating man after man, end product was not always there. 7

Martin O'Reilly: Again worked really hard, but most of his work was lateral and found it difficult to make a line break. 6.5

Jamie Brennan: It has been a busy time for the young Bundoran man and he found it tough against a sticky defence. 6

Hugh McFadden: Came on strong in the second half, winning good ball and helping to create chances. 7

Cian Mulligan: Was very busy in the opening half and will be happy with his first league start. 7

Mark McHugh: In for Paul Brennan before half-time McHugh was busy and did his defensive duties well. 7

Kieran Gillespie: In at half-time for Neil McGee, Gillespie had a very good 35 minutes and will be happy with his return. 7

Patrick McBrearty: In early in the second half, McBrearty hit two great points which were important in such a tight game. 7

Karl Lacey: Back in the Donegal side after a lengthy absence. Good to see him back. 6.5

Martin McElhinney and Michael Langan: Not on long enough to rate.