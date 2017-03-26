Donegal affected as Bus Éireann strike continues

Transport services operated by Bus Éireann remain at a stand still as their strike action continues.

Local services in Donegal remain affected as part of the national strike campaign which is the result of a dispute over management's decision to implement cost-cutting measures which has failed to get union agreement.

This will be the third day of the action.

The National Bus and Rail Union and SIPTU have said their members are engaging in an all-out and indefinite strike at Bus Éireann as a reaction to management's decision to implement significant cost-saving measures without union agreement.

The company say they are facing insolvency in the coming weeks if agreement is not reached with the workers but a spokesperson for the National Bus & Rail Union (NBRU) said they have been pushed to their limit and the matter could have been resolved through an “efficiency based agenda”.

NRBU’s Dermot O’Leary said the proposed pay reductions would turn the employees into “yellow pack workers”.