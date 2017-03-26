Fans urged to arrive early ahead of Donegal - Monaghan clash

As Donegal prepare to take on Monaghan in Ballyshannon this afternoon, match goers are being advised to allow plenty of time for their journey as a bumper crowd is expected.

The sunny weather, plus the recent run of great form by Rory Gallagher’s men, means a large crowd is expected at Fr Tierney Park where the senior game will get underway at 3pm.

Stiles will be opened at the ground from 1pm.

Donegal GAA have issued this advice to all those travelling to the game:

They state: “Please note that there is limited parking adjacent to the Fr. Tierney Park, therefore parking is restricted to those with an Official Car Pass Only. Official Car Pass Holders should arrive at the ground not later than 1.00pm. Vehicle access to official car parks will be unavailable after this time. No vehicles will be allowed to exit the grounds for at least 30 minutes after the end of the game.

“Supporters coming from the Donegal Town direction are advised to come into the town centre and use town centre parking. Car parking is also available in the area near the Sheil Hospital, at Colàiste Colmcille and the new Health Centre. Patrons parking there can use the pedestrian bridge which will bring them close to the Fr. Tierney Park. Supporters who stay on the by-pass and cross the bridge to park in the Mart area should bear in mind that they will meet the Monaghan traffic flow and should leave plenty of time for their journey.

“Spectators coming from the Belleek side follow the direction of stewards to car parking at the Mart premises and in that general area.

“Throw-in is at 3pm. Patrons are advised to come early and where possible to buy their tickets in advance at the usual outlets. Entry to the “Rock” area adjacent to the Fr. Tierney Park will be restricted before, during and after the game,” they added.

There are limited disabled parking spaces at Fr. Tierney Park. To gain entry to this area you must be a holder of the appropriate pass. Patrons using this facility should be at the grounds 2 hours prior to the event starting or admittance cannot be guaranteed, they state.