Second post mortem takes place on Donegal woman murdered in India

A post mortem has taken place in Dublin on the remains of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin from Buncrana who was murdered in Goa, India, almost two weeks ago.

This is the second autopsy to take place.

One was conducted in India after Ms McLaughlin’s body was found dumped in Canacona, Goa, a popular tourist area of India, on Tuesday, March 14th. Her body was located by a local farmer and a murder investigation was launched.

It is reported the autopsy in India showed she had suffered cerebral damage and constriction to the neck.

Her body was returned home on Friday with the assistance of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Further test are also due to take place on in Belfast before her remains return to Donegal for her funeral later this week.

Police in India have said a 24-year-old-man has admitted the rape and murder of an Irish tourist.