A lovely day in Donegal . . . the weather today is only gorgeous!

In the words of R&B singer Bill Withers it's a Lovely Day and if you are in the north west it's even lovlier than most places!

The sun is out now after a cool start and frosty car windows, but as people wake up realising they are an hour behind themselves, it has that summertime and the living is easy feel to it.

So if you are on a Sunday morning sidewalk already then you should be so lucky as it's a cracker.

Anyway, now here's the weather: After a cool start a mostly sunny morning. Further sunshine this afternoon, but it may be hazy in nature in some places, as there is likely to be some cloud build up. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, coolest in the east due to the fresh easterly breeze.

It will be dry overnight tonight, with a mix of clear spells and some cloudy periods. Lowest temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees.

Tomorrow, Monday, will be a dry day again, with good sunny spells and some cloudy periods. Top temperatures again of 12 to 15 degrees.