Comfortable win for Sean McGoldrick on his professional boxing debut in Manchester

Welsh boxer, Sean McGoldrick, whose father is a Ballyshannon native, was a comfortable winner on his professional boxing debut in Manchester last night.

McGoldrick defeated Brett Fidoe on undercard of the Crolla-Linares fight in Manchester.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner McGoldrick, 25, who trains in the same gym as world champion Lee Selby, was a 40-36 victor on the referee's card in his debut at bantamweight.

The gold medal winner at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, who also claimed bronze at the 2014 Games, has signed professional terms with MGM.

He is trained by Tony Borg in Newport.

Among those present at the fight in Manchester was Donegal's Mr. Boxing, Peter O'Donnell, who is a family friend of the McGoldricks.