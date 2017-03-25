Don't forget to put your clock forward by one hour

Don't forget to put your clocks forward by one hour as we move into what officially is the start of British Summer Time (BST). The change takes place this Sunday March 26 at 1am, the clocks will go forward one hour signalling the start of British Summer Time (BST).

This will mean getting an hour less in bed but the plus side is there will be more daylight in the evenings. BST will remain until October 29 – when clocks go back by one hour at 2am and GMT resumes.

The idea of British Summer Time was first proposed in the UK by William Willett. He felt that valuable daylight was being wasted in the mornings during the summer months because people were still in bed.

In 1907 he published a pamphlet called The Waste of Daylight, in which he outlined his plans to change the time of the nation’s clocks. But when he died in 1915 the Government still refused to back BST.

However, a year later, in May 1916, Britain passed the Summer Time Act and started changing its clocks twice a year. Ireland followed suit.