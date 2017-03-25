Late goal gives Donegal U-17s victory over Tyrone in Garvaghy

A Jamie Crawford fisted goal in the dying seconds saw Donegal snatch a dramatic win over Tyrone in Garvaghy, this afternoon.

Donegal 1-7

Tyrone 0-8

In what was a close encounter throughout Donegal came from three down in the closing minutes to snatch the win and made it two wins from two games in the McGuigan Cup.

The sides were level 0-3 each at half. Conor O'Donnell scored two of the Donegal first half points and Peter McEniff scored the other.

Tyrone led 0-8 to 0-5 at the end of the third quarter but Donegal finished strong and Caolan McMonagle clipped over two frees to make it a one point game before Conor O'Donnell was fouled as he bore down on the Tyrone posts.

McMonagle floated the resultant free into the Tyrone goalmouth and Oisin Bonner rose highest and from the breaking ball Crawford fisted to the net.

Minutes earlier O'Donnell had also been dragged down as he was in for a goal and the Tyrone player was shown a black card.

ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle (St Eunan's); James Kelly (St Eunan's), Ciaran Doherty (Naomh Conaill), Cian Doherty (Malin. 0-1); Peter McEniff (St Eunan's, 0-1),Conor O'Donnell (Dungloe), Caolan McMonagle (0-2,2f, Naomh Conaill); Jamie Crawford (Four Masters, 1-0), Michael Statham (Killybegs); Danny Gallagher (Naomh Conaill), Mickey Boyle, Odhran Doogan(Kilcar); Mark McAteer (Gaeil Fhanada), Ben Bradley(Buncrana), Conor O'Donnell (St Eunan's, 0-3,1f)

Subs used: Matthew McKenna (Four Masters), Ian Campbell (St Naul's), Shane McColgan (Muff), Oisin Bonner (Dungloe).