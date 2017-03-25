Two late first half goals enough for Tyrone to overcome Donegal in killyclogher

Two goals in less than a minute before half-time decided the outcome of this game in favour of Tyrone.

Tyrone 2-12

Donegal 1-8

The game was changed from Healy Park to Killyclogher and Tyrone got off to great start and led 0-4 to 0-0 before Oisin Gallen had Donegal's first point on 14 minutes.

Donegal's persistence in the short passing game just didn't make any headway against a packed defence, while Tyrone varied their game between short and long.

A Peter Cunningham free had Tyrone four ahead again on 20 minutes before Donegal got back in the contest.

Aaron Doherty's role was changed to a sweeping role and Donegal got in for a goal with their best player, Conor O'Donnell, finishing to the net.

However, they were hit with two goals in a short perior before the break, Peter Cunningham finishing both, the first after good work by Peter Og McCartin, and the second after a short kick-out was overturned and the ball played into Cunningham, who finished to the net.

Before the break, Conor had a Donegal point, but Donegal were 2-6 to 1-2 in arrears.

Points from Peadar Mogan and substitute Lanty Molloy gave them hope at the start of the second half, but they lost Luke Gavigan to straight red card in the 45th minute. The referee took the action after an off the ball clash after consulting with umpires. He issued a yellow card to James Morgan.

Oisin Gallen reduced the margin to five at start of fourth quarter, but Tyrone pulled away again.

Peadar Mogan was black carded in injury time.

DONEGAL; Sean Taylor; Michael McGroary, Aaron Deeney, Karl McGlynn; Conor O'Donnell(1-1),Luke Gavigan, Paul Murphy; Ronan Docherty, Colin McFadden; Paddy Dolan, Aaron Doherty, Michael Gallagher; Peadar Mogan(0-2,2f), Oisin Gallen (0-3), Shane McDevitt.

Subs: Lanty Molly(0-2) for M Gallagher, h/t; Jack McSharry for C McFadden, 39; Niall Hannigan for P Mogan, black card.

TYRONE: Lorcan Quinn; Antoin Fox, Brian McNulty, Peter Mullin; Conor Grimes, Cahir Goodwin, Conal Devlin; Arnie Mucdulasky, Oran Mallon (0-1); Matthew McGuigan (0-1), James Morgan (0-2), Peter Og McCartin (0-2); Jude Campbell, Peter Cunningham (2-2,1f), Oran Rafferty.

Subs: Damian McGuigan for C Goodwin, h/t, inj; Ciaran Breen for B McNulty, 33; Cathair Gallagher (0-4,1f) for P Cunningham, 34, inj; Adam Connelly for M McGuigan, 47; Ruairi Gorman for J Morgan, 58.

REFEREE;:Anthony Marron Monaghan